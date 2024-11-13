Companies / Property

WATCH: Higher municipal expenses, finance costs weigh on Dipula

Business Day TV spoke to Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula

13 November 2024 - 19:29
Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Higher municipal expenses and increased finance costs have contributed to a 4% decline in Dipula Income Fund’s annual distributable earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Dipula’s CEO, Izak Petersen, for more detail.

