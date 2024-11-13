Dipula Income Fund CEO Izak Petersen. Picture: SUPPLIED
Higher municipal expenses and increased finance costs have contributed to a 4% decline in Dipula Income Fund’s annual distributable earnings. Business Day TV spoke to Dipula’s CEO, Izak Petersen, for more detail.
WATCH: Higher municipal expenses, finance costs weigh on Dipula
Business Day TV spoke to Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula
Companies in this Story
