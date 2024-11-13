Companies / Property

WATCH: Emira Property Fund grows distributable earnings by 6.9%

We're in good shape, says Emira CEO Geoff Jennett

13 November 2024 - 19:17
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

Emira Property Fund has posted a near 7% rise in annual distributable earnings, saying its local portfolio performed well during the period, with most key performance indicators exceeding expectations. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Geoff Jennett. 

