Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Emira Property Fund has posted a near 7% rise in annual distributable earnings, saying its local portfolio performed well during the period, with most key performance indicators exceeding expectations. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with CEO Geoff Jennett.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Emira Property Fund grows distributable earnings by 6.9%
We're in good shape, says Emira CEO Geoff Jennett
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.