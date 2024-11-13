Sibaya’s expansion envisages world-class precinct
Devmco has already invested R6bn in the Sibaya Precinct and says it is in it for the long haul
13 November 2024 - 11:27
UPDATED 13 November 2024 - 11:53
The expansion of the Sibaya Precinct in KwaZulu-Natal, led by the Devmco Group, is set to transform the area with a host of new retail and commercial developments, including cutting-edge corporate headquarters, state-of-the-art medical facilities and premium flagship stores.
Devmco Group acquired all development rights from Tongaat Hulett in February, during the company’s business rescue process, solidifying their role as the master developer of the Sibaya Precinct...
