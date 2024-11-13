Property-related expenses weigh on Dipula’s earnings
The board anticipates distributable earnings growth of at least 5% for the year ahead
13 November 2024 - 09:11
Dipula has reported a 4% decline in full-year distributable earnings, as a 15% increase in property-related expenses weighed on its operations.
The diversified real estate investment trust (Reit), which owns a portfolio of retail, office, industrial and residential rental assets throughout SA with the majority of its assets located in Gauteng, reported distributable earnings per share of 54.4c for the year ended August, from 56.96c a year ago...
