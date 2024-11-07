Sapoa sounds alarm on illegal property developments in Tshwane
Despite some municipalities taking action against illegal land use, there appears to be a lack of political will
07 November 2024 - 11:19
The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa), representing most of the commercial listed property sector, has escalated its calls for action against the rise of illegal multimillion-rand developments in Tshwane.
The association says the projects that violate regulations and zoning rules are mushrooming in SA’s capital city. ..
