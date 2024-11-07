Hammerson completes £135m UK acquisition
07 November 2024 - 11:00
Hammerson, the UK-based company that owns premium retail assets in Europe, has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in Westquay for £135m.
This gives the company a 100% interest in a leading retail and leisure destination situated in the heart of the England’s south coast, it said in a statement on Thursday...
