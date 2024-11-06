JSE mulls adding fledgling companies to all property index
06 November 2024 - 05:00
The JSE is contemplating an expansion of its all property index after criticism of the methodology from several portfolio managers in the property sector.
Spear, Octodec, and Dipula do not meet the index’s criteria due to liquidity issues or being too small, meaning fund managers are not required to invest in or focus on these stocks. However, if these companies are added to the index, fund managers would need to track them and potentially take positions in them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.