Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Redefine CEO Andrew König on outlook for property in 2025

Business Day TV spoke with Andrew König, CEO of Redefine WATCH:

04 November 2024 - 21:24
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Number 90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Number 90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED

The property sector has faced difficult trading conditions in recent years given high interest rates and low growth, but players are hopeful that a recovery is on the cards. Business Day TV sat down with Redefine CEO Andrew König to discuss how current operating conditions have impacted the group’s full-year performance, and for his take on what could be in store for the property sector in 2025.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Aveng upbeat as it charts new path
Companies / Industrials
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Questions swirl over SA’s fibre ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
AECI to sell Much Asphalt for more than R1bn
Companies / Industrials
4.
City of Cape Town tops new property registrations
Companies / Property
5.
Pan African completes R2.5bn tailings project ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.