Redefine expecting better property cycle in 2025 financial year
The group expects improvement in operational performance indicators across all property sectors
04 November 2024 - 09:35
UPDATED 04 November 2024 - 10:31
Redefine Properties has reported a 2.9 decline in distributable income per share, but is upbeat about an upward property cycle in its next financial year.
The group reported distributable income per share for the year ended August of 50.02c compared with 51.53c a year ago...
