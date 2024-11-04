Exemplar declares improved interim dividend

Real estate investment trust (Reit) Exemplar reported a strong financial performance in the six months to end-August, benefiting from interest rate cuts and SA’s improved electricity supply.
Exemplar, which invests in SA’s township and rural retail sector, declared an interim dividend of 70.24c per share for the period under review, an increase of 5.97c from the first half of last year...
