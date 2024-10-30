Sandton City’s Diamond Walk sparkles in spite of economic challenges
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Sandton City’s luxury sector continues to thrive, with high-end brand performance in the mall steadily on the rise despite a challenging economic climate.
According to landlord Liberty Two Degree (L2D) CEO Amelia Beattie, the luxury goods sector at the centre has grown from contributing 12.5% of turnover in 2019 to 19.1% in 2024, despite occupying only 3.6% of the gross lettable area...
