Growthpoint bemoans surge in rates and taxes while service delivery fails
Commercial property owners forced to make substantial investments in water and power as municipalities founder
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Growthpoint, SA's largest commercial property owner says the surge in municipal rates and taxes aren’t being met by any improvement in service delivery.
The group, which has a portfolio valued at R170bn, said in its 2024 annual report that municipalities’ failure to deliver proper basic services have necessitated substantial investments in technology, water and energy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.