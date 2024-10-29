90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s listed property index has increased by more than 26% since the start of the year as confidence returns to the sector. Business Day TV sat down with Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT, which is a key player in the industry, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Where is the listed property sector headed?
Business Day TV spoke to Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT
SA’s listed property index has increased by more than 26% since the start of the year as confidence returns to the sector. Business Day TV sat down with Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT, which is a key player in the industry, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.