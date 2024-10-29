Companies / Property

WATCH: Where is the listed property sector headed?

Business Day TV spoke to Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT

29 October 2024 - 20:57
by Business Day TV
90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED
90 Grayston Drive, owned by Redefine. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s listed property index has increased by more than 26% since the start of the year as confidence returns to the sector. Business Day TV sat down with Quintin Rossi, CEO of Spear REIT, which is a key player in the industry, for more insight.

