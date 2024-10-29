Steady demand for warehousing and logistics at Durban port despite ongoing challenges
Operational issues aside, the port remains a key driver of demand for space in the broader region
29 October 2024 - 05:00
The Durban port area is experiencing a steady demand for warehousing and logistics as ongoing supply chain improvements and proximity to Durban’s port — despite challenges associated with it — have resulted in a big drop in vacancy rates.
However, as land availability shrinks rental prices are on the rise, ramping up competition in the market, according to insights from commercial real estate and investment management group Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.