WATCH: Balwin CEO Steve Brookes on navigating subdued property market

Business Day TV speaks with Balwin CEO Steve Brookes

28 October 2024 - 19:37
by Business Day TV
Balwin CEO Steve Brookes, left, hands over the completed Hazeldean Boulevard to former Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: SUPPLIED
Balwin CEO Steve Brookes, left, hands over the completed Hazeldean Boulevard to former Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: SUPPLIED

Balwin’s first-half profit has more than halved as the residential property developer felt the pinch of a subdued market due to high interest rates. Business Day TV caught up with Balwin CEO Steve Brookes for more insight.

