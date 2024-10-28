Balwin CEO Steve Brookes, left, hands over the completed Hazeldean Boulevard to former Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: SUPPLIED
Balwin’s first-half profit has more than halved as the residential property developer felt the pinch of a subdued market due to high interest rates. Business Day TV caught up with Balwin CEO Steve Brookes for more insight.
WATCH: Balwin CEO Steve Brookes on navigating subdued property market
Business Day TV speaks with Balwin CEO Steve Brookes
