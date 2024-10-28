Subdued property sector cuts Balwin’s first-half profit
Improvements in macroeconomic conditions have not had a material effect on the residential property market due to high interest rates, the group says
28 October 2024 - 09:39
Specialist residential property developer Balwin’s first-half profit more than halved as the residential property sector remained under pressure due to high interest rates.
Profit for the six months to end-August fell 57% to R76.9m as revenue fell 28% to R852.7m, it said in a statement on Monday...
