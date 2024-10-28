Delta Property Fund sells five properties for about R63m
The disposals will reduce vacancy levels by 2% to 31.4%
28 October 2024 - 10:13
Delta Property Fund is to sell five properties for R63.6m and use the proceeds to reduce debt and cut vacancy levels.
The properties, which are no longer deemed strategic to the company, are situated in Boksburg, Silverton, Marshalltown, Mbombela and Durban...
