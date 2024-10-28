Companies / Property

Delta Property Fund sells five properties for about R63m

The disposals will reduce vacancy levels by 2% to 31.4%

BL Premium
28 October 2024 - 10:13
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Delta Property Fund is to sell five properties for R63.6m and use the proceeds to reduce debt and cut vacancy levels.

The properties, which are no longer deemed strategic to the company, are situated in Boksburg, Silverton, Marshalltown, Mbombela and Durban...

