WATCH: Spear lifts interim distribution on positive leasing momentum

Business Day TV speaks to Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi

24 October 2024 - 20:23
Spear’s Liberty Life office building in Century City. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cape Town’s commercial office market is experiencing an improvement in occupancy rates, driven by “semigration” and employees returning to office. That boosted Spear, the Western Cape-focused real estate investment trust, which on Thursday reported a 22% rise in total distributable income to R111m for the six months to end-August. Business Day TV discusses the company’s performance with CEO Quintin Rossi.

