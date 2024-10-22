Redefine’s R28bn debt restructuring largest yet in listed property sector
Reit’s shared security pool likely to increase competition among funders
22 October 2024 - 05:00
Redefine Properties has reached a pivotal moment by successfully restructuring R27.7bn of its debt. The deal, the largest yet in SA’s listed property sector, is expected to increase competition among funders.
As the second-largest domestic real estate investment trust (Reit) on the JSE, after Growthpoint, the company said the transaction, which was completed in less than six months, improved efficiencies and strengthened the long-term sourcing of capital to support its growth ambitions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.