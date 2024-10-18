Q&A: Attacq enhances Mall of Africa experience with data analytics
18 October 2024 - 05:00
Property investment company Attacq is leveraging the use of data analytics and retail banking data to enhance tenant mixes and overall shopping experiences across its malls, including Mall of Africa.
To stay competitive Mall of Africa collects data on Wi-Fi usage and advanced banking data to improve the shopping experience for visitors. The Wi-Fi analytics analyse visitor behaviour and identify patterns and retailer overlaps that traditional methods might miss...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.