Nepi raises €300m for acquisition pipeline
Citigroup Global Markets Europe and HSBC Continental Europe acted as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners
18 October 2024 - 16:31
Nepi Rockcastle, which owns premier shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, has raised €300m for its development and acquisition pipeline and for replenishing funds to use opportunistically, it said on Friday.
The capital raise comprised the issue of 41.72-million new ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each, representing about 6.2% of the company’s existing issued ordinary share capital...
