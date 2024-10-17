Gauteng’s water woes, escalating rates and taxes top of mind for Attacq
Higher administered costs make for tough environment because not all increases can be passed on to customers, says property company
17 October 2024 - 05:00
Property investment company Attacq has started a project to manage being without water for up to five days as shortages become a feature in Gauteng, where its assets are concentrated.
“Attacq’s primary concern is water security and distribution efficacy,” the company that owns the Mall of Africa and is developing the Waterfall City complex in Midrand said in its annual report...
