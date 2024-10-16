PHP sees opportunities in UK’s NHS reform
The group says it remains on course to generate in excess of £3m of extra income from rent reviews in 2024
16 October 2024 - 09:19
UK-based Primary Health Properties is optimistic about the British government’s commitment to reform the National Health Service (NHS) and is well placed to capitalise on the opportunities this will present.
The group said in a trading update on Wednesday that in the nine months ended September, it generated an additional £2.7m of extra rental income from its rent review and asset management activities, both in the UK and in Ireland...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.