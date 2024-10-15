Asset managers scramble for listed property

More interest rate cuts and improvements in domestic economic circumstances are likely to add more impetus to the resurgent property sector, according to asset manager Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG).
Listed landlords have turned a corner, with the property index rising more than 27% this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.