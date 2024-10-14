Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Diversified property developer Calgro M3 has reported higher first-half profits thanks to a positive product mix and lower infrastructure costs. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Wikus Lategan, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Calgro’s first-half results
Business Day TV speaks to Calgro CEO Wikus Lategan
Diversified property developer Calgro M3 has reported higher first-half profits thanks to a positive product mix and lower infrastructure costs. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Wikus Lategan, for more insight.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.