WATCH: Unpacking Calgro’s first-half results

Business Day TV speaks to Calgro CEO Wikus Lategan

14 October 2024 - 19:18
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Diversified property developer Calgro M3 has reported higher first-half profits thanks to a positive product mix and lower infrastructure costs. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Wikus Lategan, for more insight.

