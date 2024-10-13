Pam Golding opens Paris office

Pam Golding Properties has extended its global reach by establishing a presence in Paris. Picture: Supplied
Pam Golding Properties has broadened its global reach by opening a new office in central Paris, after the acquisition of Cassil Immobilier, which will now function as Pam Golding Properties Paris.
According to CEO Andrew Golding, this expansion was driven by a surge in interest from European investors in SA real estate.
Golding said the company's established presence in Mauritius and Seychelles naturally linked it to the French market.
“Apart from attracting local residential property buyers, Paris has universal appeal and therefore, for South Africans too, who can now transact with us in this major European city as a trusted and well-known brand,” he said.
The group is focused on the high-end market, primarily offering family apartments, but also promotes smaller apartments and studios aimed at investors and students. Prices in this area range from €12,000-€16,000 per square metre, above the Parisian average of €9,500 per square metre.
“While it is still early days, we are seeing encouragingly good interest, for example, we had a recent walk-in by a local Parisian who is very interested in purchasing property through us in Mauritius and who, as a consequence, has given us his €4.5m apartment to sell, a short walk from our office,” Golding said.
The group has built an international presence in Mauritius, Seychelles and Portugal through its Golden Visa programme, which has encompassed regions such as Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Grenada for many years.
Since the start of 2024, SA’s luxury, high-end residential property market has seen elevated interest among both international and local high-net worth buyers, most notably in sought-after locations around the country.
The Paris establishment will allow the group to deal with a number of expats who buy or invest in residential property in SA, as well as in other countries where it markets property.
“Having a Pam Golding Properties presence and office in Paris, we feel, is bound to attract the attention of SA expats living in France or visiting Paris who will recognise a trusted SA brand, so we are optimistic with regard to the potential for this sector of the market,” Golding said.
Activity in SA was strong in desirable areas nationwide, and the outlook for the residential property market was positive, the group said. This optimism was supported by an increase in activity across all market sectors, including the luxury market, which has shown resilience in recent years, especially in the Western Cape, it said.

