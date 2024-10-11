Cape Town prime industrial space for sale
Sale of assets formerly occupied by BAT and DSV brings two large investment prospects to market
11 October 2024 - 05:00
Two logistics property spaces, formerly occupied by British American Tobacco (BAT) and DSV Global Transport and Logistics, in Cape Town’s sought-after Brackengate Business Park are on the market.
The sale of the assets, belonging to multinational US-based seller Nant Propco 2&3 — which has decided to exit the Cape Town market due to global operational changes — brings two large investment prospects to market. ..
