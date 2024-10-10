Companies / Property

WATCH: Unpacking Equites’ half-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan

10 October 2024 - 20:44
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites Property Fund has declared a distribution per share of 66.5c at the halfway stage of its financial year. Gross property revenue was 62% higher at R1.9bn, while distributable earnings were 5.4% higher at R538.4m. Business Day TV sat down with the company’s CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, for a closer look at the numbers and the factors that contributed to the performance.

