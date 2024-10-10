Equites targets upper end of full-year guidance
The group declared a distribution per share of 66.5c at the halfway stage
10 October 2024 - 09:07
Equites Property Fund has declared a distribution per share of 66.5c at the halfway stage of its year and is targeting the upper end of its guidance of 130c-135c for the full year.
The specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK reported its net asset value per share decreased 4.8% for the six months ended August to R16.32, from R17.14 at end-February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.