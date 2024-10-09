ECB rate cuts will lift investor confidence, says Schroder
Schroder European Reit says this is the second consecutive quarter of stabilising values
09 October 2024 - 09:58
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), which invests in property in European growth cities, says its direct property portfolio was independently valued at €208.1m at the end of September, reflecting a marginal decrease of 0.1%.
“This is the second consecutive quarter of stabilising values and recent European central bank rate cuts are expected to have a further positive impact on investor and occupier confidence, liquidity and values,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday...
