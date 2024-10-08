Demand for residential property in Gauteng hots up

Gauteng is experiencing growth in demand for residential properties, especially in the Tshwane region, as home buyers prioritise value for money in their investment choices.
In the height of Covid-19, many potential home buyers left the economic centre in search of coastal properties and lifestyle enhancements. However, recent data indicates promising signs of recovery in Gauteng’s residential real estate market...
