Vukile to dispose of shares in Lar España for almost €200m
Its unit Castellana negotiated an improved offer price of €8.30 per share
03 October 2024 - 08:42
Vukile, through its 99.5% held subsidiary Castellana Properties, will dispose of its shares in Lar España Real Estate Socimi, to Helios RE for €199.95m (R3.8bn).
In July, Vukile said it had received a proposal from a consortium formed between Hines European Real Estate Partners III and a vehicle controlled by Grupo Lar Inversiones Inmobiliarias for its 24-million Lar España shares at a price of €8.10 per share...
