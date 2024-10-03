Hammerson prices £400m bond
The proceeds will be used to support the company’s growth strategy and refinance its outstanding bonds
03 October 2024 - 10:28
Hammerson, the UK-based company that owns premium retail assets in Europe, has successfully launched and priced a £400m (R9.1bn) bond.
The group said in a statement the bond had a maturity of 12 years and paid a coupon of 5.875%. It will be issued on October 8, subject to final legal documentation and customary closing conditions. ..
