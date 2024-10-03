Balwin expects first-half earnings to fall up to 59% as residential property takes strain
The group says the prolonged high-interest rate environment has put pressure on the residential property sector
03 October 2024 - 09:10
Specialist residential property developer Balwin expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to fall by as much as 59% at the halfway stage as activity in the residential property sector remained under significant pressure.
The group said in a statement on Thursday that consolidated HEPS and EPS for the six months ended August were expected to decrease by 54%-59% to between 15.55c and 17.45c per share...
