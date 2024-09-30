Property index soars 26% as sentiment rebounds
Industry body SA Reit says listed property has outperformed bonds, equities and cash so far this year
30 September 2024 - 05:00
The SA listed property index is up more than 26% since the beginning of the year, adding billions of rand in value as confidence returns to the sector after a few tough years, including the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The sector, which accounts for assets worth more than R500bn, has faced many challenges, leading to structural shifts in the office space market...
