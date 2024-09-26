Vukile powers ahead with Spanish and revitalised SA portfolios
The company is on track to meet its financial targets for the year to March, its update shows
26 September 2024 - 05:00
Vukile Property Fund has reported a strong operational performance in its Spanish portfolio and a recovery in its local business, supported by favourable market trends.
The group’s preclose operational update for the first half of its 2025 reveals that the company is on track to meet it financial targets for the year ending March 2025. This comes after a solid performance last year that yielded a 6.7% increase in funds from operations and a 10.5% rise in dividends per share. ..
