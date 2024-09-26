SA retail property benefits from higher foot traffic and lower vacancy rates
However, average spending per shopper fell 2.1% year on year, indicating that consumers are cash-strapped
26 September 2024 - 15:01
SA’s retail property market is emerging resilient after weathering storms in an uncertain economic landscape marked by high interest rates and unemployment.
As the dust settles, the sector is reaping the rewards of a consistent power supply, higher foot traffic and reduced vacancy rates, showcasing its capacity to adjust despite ongoing difficulties...
