Nepi Rockcastle notes strong demand for its €500m green bond
Proceeds will be used to finance eligible green projects, the group says
26 September 2024 - 11:22
Nepi Rockcastle, which owns premier shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, says demand for its green corporate bond book build was “very strong,” with an oversubscribed book that peaked over €3bn.
The green €500m unsecured long seven-year Eurobond maturing in January 2032, issued through its subsidiary NE Property, carries a 4.25% fixed coupon, with an issue price of 99.124%. ..
