Emira notes resilient performance despite market challenges
A highlight of the period was Emira’s acquisition of a 25% stake in Polish logistics firm DL Invest Group for €55.5m
26 September 2024 - 11:39
Emira Property Fund has reported a steady performance across its commercial portfolio, despite slight increases in vacancies due to property disposals, according to the company’s pre-close operational update for the five months ended August.
The fund’s total vacancy rate rose marginally to 4.3%, from 4.1% in March, largely driven by the disposal of six properties during the period, which generated R446m in gross proceeds...
