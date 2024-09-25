NEWS ANALYSIS: Hyprop shows its smarts with Nigerian mall sale
25 September 2024 - 05:00
Hyprop Investments, the owner of shopping centres such as Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg and Canal Walk in Cape Town, on Monday completed a deal to sell its interest in Ikeja City Mall, Nigeria, as well as several properties in Ghana, including Accra Mall, Kumasi City Mall and West Hills Mall.
This is in a shrewd deal, safeguarding the group’s balance sheet and protecting its profitable SA assets. Fellow property baron, Attacq, also sold its stake in the properties in Sub-Saharan Africa...
