Primary Health Properties included in FTSE/JSE all share index
PHP is listed in London and has a secondary listing on the JSE
23 September 2024 - 08:52
UK-based Primary Health Properties (PHP), which listed on the JSE last October, has now been included in several key SA indices, including the FTSE/JSE all share index and all property index.
The company, a real-estate investment trust (Reit) that invests in primary healthcare properties in the UK and Ireland on long-term leases, was granted a secondary listing on the JSE less than a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.