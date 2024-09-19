NewRiver ends suspense with R3bn offer for Capital & Regional
19 September 2024 - 19:22
Real estate investment trust NewRiver has announced its long-awaited offer to buy UK shopping centre owner Capital & Regional in a cash and share deal worth £147m (about R3.4bn).
The implied value of 62.5p per Capital & Regional share represents a 21% premium on the stock the day before the offer was made and its volume-weighted average for the three months before that. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.