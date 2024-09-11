Companies / Property

WATCH: Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse on navigating high interest rates

Business Day TV speaks to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse

11 September 2024 - 20:41
Growthpoint offices, 144 Oxford. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Growthpoint offices, 144 Oxford. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Growthpoint Properties has reported a 10% decline in annual distributable income per share. SA’s largest listed property group has cited the impact of high interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse for more details.

