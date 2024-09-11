Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Nkosilathi Dube
Growthpoint Properties has reported a 10% decline in annual distributable income per share. SA’s largest listed property group has cited the impact of high interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse for more details.
WATCH: Growthpoint CEO Norbert Sasse on navigating high interest rates
