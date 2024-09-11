Growthpoint puts for sale sign on properties worth R3bn
Group has already sold 19 properties it deems noncore in its SA portfolio
11 September 2024 - 09:18
UPDATED 11 September 2024 - 17:04
SA’s largest commercial property group, Growthpoint, is ramping up its strategy to improve the quality of its portfolio, having disposed of 161 properties since 2016 to the value of R12.5bn, with nearly R3bn more in assets on the chopping block.
In the year ended June, the group sold 19 properties it deems noncore in its SA portfolio for nearly R1.2bn, with the company set to sell R2.8bn worth of assets in the 2025 financial year...
