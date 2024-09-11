Growthpoint income hampered by high interest rates
The majority of the SA key performance indicators improved, including arrears, rental reversion rates, valuations and vacancies in office and retail
11 September 2024 - 09:18
Growthpoint Properties has reported a decline in distributable income per share as high interest rates continued to negatively affect earnings.
On Wednesday, SA’s largest JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) reported distributable income per share decreased by 10% to 141.9c for the year ended June, which was within the 10%-12% guidance range provided for the 2024 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.