Reits outperform bonds, equities and cash this year
Listed property delivers 14.4% in returns, boosted by expectations of interest rate cuts
29 August 2024 - 17:15
After declining for almost a decade, SA real estate investment trusts (Reits) have outperformed bonds, equities and cash this year — boosted by interest rate cut expectations and positive sentiment after the national election.
According to independent property analyst Keillen Ndlovu, SA’s listed property delivered 14.4% in returns — including income and capital growth — for the year to date to end-July. In the same period, the return on bonds was 9.8%, equities 10% and cash 4.9%...
