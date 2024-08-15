Companies / Property

WATCH: Lango concludes $200m Africa real estate acquisition

Business Day TV spoke to Lango's CEO, Thomas Reilly

15 August 2024 - 16:06
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOY
Lango has acquired four shopping malls in West Africa at a cost of more than $200m. The company’s CEO, Thomas Reilly, spoke to Business Day TV about the merits of the deal.

