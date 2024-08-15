Business Day TV speaks to Peter Armitage from Anchor Capital
Exporting what SA already makes could transform our industrial position, strengthen the fiscus, create jobs and cement new footholds in the world
EFF leader Julius Malema described former deputy Floyd Shivambu's departure as a sore loss, saying it reminded him of the pain he felt when he lost his mother.
Party’s deputy leader joined by Mzwanele Manyi as Julius Malema says more defections are likely
Business Day TV spoke to Lango's CEO, Thomas Reilly
Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Poket Money, Edwin Anderson
Shareholders will have more of a say and time to act against delinquents may not have run out
Authorities to conduct census before voting, which opposition parties describe as a sham
Joe Schmidt makes five changes to starting line-up from the team that was thrashed last weekend
Mo Mokone on championing African craft and sustainability with her handmade home décor and designs
Lango has acquired four shopping malls in West Africa at a cost of more than $200m. The company’s CEO, Thomas Reilly, spoke to Business Day TV about the merits of the deal.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Lango concludes $200m Africa real estate acquisition
Business Day TV spoke to Lango's CEO, Thomas Reilly
Lango has acquired four shopping malls in West Africa at a cost of more than $200m. The company’s CEO, Thomas Reilly, spoke to Business Day TV about the merits of the deal.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.