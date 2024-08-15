Property regulator under fire over certification and BEE status
15 August 2024 - 05:00
The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is under scrutiny for purportedly refusing to issue fidelity fund certificates to property practitioners based on their empowerment status.
Business group Sakeliga has requested that the authority formally commit to withdrawing and reversing its policy after reports of it imposing a “temporary hold” on the BEE policy...
