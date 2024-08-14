Lighthouse reports solid increase in headline earnings
The company declared an interim distribution per share of 1.2166 euro cents
14 August 2024 - 20:07
Lighthouse Properties has reported a boost in headline earnings for the first half of 2024, driven by the expansion of its Iberian portfolio.
Since 2023 Lighthouse has bolstered its portfolio with three new malls, costing the company €387.3m (R7bn). The group’s latest acquisition of Alegro Montijo, set to close in August, will see Lighthouse’s direct property portfolio value rise 60% to €1.03bn since the start of the year. Management also anticipates closing a further acquisition in the last quarter of 2024. ..
