DKR confirms funds from operations forecast for the year
Rental income increased 0.9% to €59.2m in the nine months ended June
14 August 2024 - 08:42
German real estate investment trust (Reit) Deutsche Konsum Reit (DKR), which recently announced plans to withdraw its secondary listing on the JSE, has confirmed its funds from operations forecast for the full-year.
The company, which owns shopping centres in Stralsund, Ueckermünde, Grimma, Angermünde, Plauen and Stendal, in Germany, said based on current planning, the management board confirms the forecast and expects funds from operations (FFO) for the 2023/2024 financial year to be between €27m and €30m...
